Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fox Factory Holding Corp. is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of suspension products used primarily on mountain bikes, side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles, off-road vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles. Fox Factory Holding Corp. is headquartered in California. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on FOXF. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Fox Factory from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. CJS Securities upgraded Fox Factory from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Fox Factory from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Fox Factory from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $86.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXF opened at $85.46 on Wednesday. Fox Factory has a 12-month low of $34.58 and a 12-month high of $113.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 45.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.22. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $183.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.07 million. Research analysts predict that Fox Factory will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Fox Factory news, Director Larry L. Enterline sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total transaction of $4,228,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry L. Enterline sold 36,485 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total value of $3,900,976.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,085.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,388 shares of company stock valued at $11,812,677 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOXF. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,224,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Fox Factory by 89.4% in the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,285,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,975,000 after purchasing an additional 606,497 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,183,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fox Factory by 9.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,304,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,633,000 after purchasing an additional 370,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,154,000.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes and road bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

