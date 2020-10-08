Franks International (NYSE:FI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franks International (NYSE:FI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Frank’s International N.V. is a provider of engineered tubular services to the oil and gas industry. Its tubular services include the handling and installation of multiple joints of pipe to establish a cased wellbore; and the installation of smaller diameter pipe inside a cased wellbore to provide a conduit for produced oil and gas to reach the surface. The Company provides its services to exploration and production companies in both offshore and onshore environments, with a focus on complex and technically demanding wells. Frank’s International N.V. is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. “

NYSE:FI opened at $1.69 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.12 and a 200 day moving average of $2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $382.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.41. Franks International has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $5.76.

Franks International (NYSE:FI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $86.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.44 million. Franks International had a negative return on equity of 9.50% and a negative net margin of 63.77%. Franks International’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Franks International will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Franks International by 34.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,770 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 8,597 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franks International in the second quarter worth $47,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Franks International by 15.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 147,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 19,600 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Franks International by 93.6% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 30,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Franks International by 104.2% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 342,839 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 174,930 shares during the last quarter. 47.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

