Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $25.29

Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.29 and last traded at $25.29, with a volume of 394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.76.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Freedom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th.

The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 39.00 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Freedom had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 27.15%. The business had revenue of $56.42 million for the quarter.

Freedom Company Profile (NASDAQ:FRHC)

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. The company offers investment brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; Margin Lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; and investment research services.

