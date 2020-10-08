Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) Given a €94.80 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) has been given a €94.80 ($111.53) price target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 29.79% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €69.50 ($81.76) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €84.00 ($98.82) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €94.85 ($111.59) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €82.95 ($97.58).

ETR:FME opened at €73.04 ($85.93) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €53.50 ($62.94) and a twelve month high of €81.10 ($95.41). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €71.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €71.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.16.

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

