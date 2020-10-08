Fruth Investment Management Sells 1,000 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Fruth Investment Management lowered its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 522.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in KeyCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KEY shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on KeyCorp in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. BofA Securities downgraded KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine downgraded KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.30.

Shares of KEY opened at $13.16 on Thursday. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $20.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.47.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 3,646 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total transaction of $45,429.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 171,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,140,989.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

