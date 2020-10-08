Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $53.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Fulgent Genetics, Inc. is a technology company. It provide genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. The Company’s technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, advanced genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory process which serves primarily to hospitals and medical institutions. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. is headquartered in Temple City, California. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FLGT. CSFB raised their price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $13.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Fulgent Genetics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $13.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.33.

NASDAQ:FLGT opened at $44.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $994.73 million, a PE ratio of 374.86 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.84. Fulgent Genetics has a fifty-two week low of $6.70 and a fifty-two week high of $52.47.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $17.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.52 million. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 5.05%. As a group, research analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Jian Xie sold 1,976 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.86, for a total value of $55,051.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 603,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,819,416.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,396 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total transaction of $58,715.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 472,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,869,859.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 257,339 shares of company stock valued at $10,741,514. 45.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 392.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 3,188 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 596.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 7,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.08% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

