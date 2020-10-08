FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Newmont Goldcorp Corp Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:NEM)

Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a report issued on Tuesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $3.08 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.11. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Newmont Goldcorp’s FY2021 earnings at $6.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.93 EPS.

Get Newmont Goldcorp alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Newmont Goldcorp from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Newmont Goldcorp from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Fundamental Research upped their price objective on Newmont Goldcorp from $74.64 to $75.59 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Newmont Goldcorp from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.69.

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $61.17 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.82. Newmont Goldcorp has a 52-week low of $33.00 and a 52-week high of $72.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Newmont Goldcorp had a return on equity of 5.70% and a net margin of 36.79%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 9th. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.76%.

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $329,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,511,808. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO John Kitlen sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total value of $138,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,888,546.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,291 shares of company stock valued at $3,226,295 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 415,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,794,000 after acquiring an additional 11,757 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank purchased a new position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp in the first quarter worth about $803,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 4.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Newmont Goldcorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $710,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new position in Newmont Goldcorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $297,000. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Newmont Goldcorp

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

See Also: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Goldcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont Goldcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.