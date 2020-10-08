FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Livent Corporation Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:LTHM)

Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their FY2020 EPS estimates for Livent in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 6th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.01. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Livent’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $64.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.23 million. Livent had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LTHM. Evercore ISI began coverage on Livent in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a $10.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on Livent from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Livent from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Livent in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Livent from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Shares of NYSE:LTHM opened at $11.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.83, a PEG ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.48. Livent has a one year low of $3.95 and a one year high of $12.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Livent by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Livent by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 103,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Livent by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 38,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Livent by 282.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Livent by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 224,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 3,436 shares in the last quarter.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds that are used primarily in energy storage, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis application. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and supplies butyllithium, which is used as a synthesizer in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

