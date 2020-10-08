FY2020 EPS Estimates for Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Rio Tinto in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $7.11 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.09.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Rio Tinto from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Rio Tinto from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Rio Tinto from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Rio Tinto presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.50.

Rio Tinto stock opened at $61.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Rio Tinto has a 1-year low of $35.35 and a 1-year high of $66.55.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RIO. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto by 108.8% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,088 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.73% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a yield of 6.3%. Rio Tinto’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.97%.

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

