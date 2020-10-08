Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) Trading Up 5.9%

Shares of Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) were up 5.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.25 and last traded at $12.07. Approximately 263,073 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 496% from the average daily volume of 44,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.40.

A number of analysts recently commented on GRTX shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Galera Therapeutics from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub raised Galera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Galera Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Galera Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.20.

The firm has a market cap of $299.83 million and a PE ratio of -0.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.26.

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.01. On average, research analysts expect that Galera Therapeutics will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tekla Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Galera Therapeutics by 150.0% during the second quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 1,041,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,439,000 after buying an additional 625,179 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Galera Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $428,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 11,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Galera Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $258,000. 75.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is GC4419, a small molecule dismutase mimetic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiation-induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer, as well as in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis.

