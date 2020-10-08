Galiano Gold Inc. (GAU.TO) (TSE:GAU) PT Raised to C$3.00 at Berenberg Bank

Galiano Gold Inc. (GAU.TO) (TSE:GAU) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from C$2.60 to C$3.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 77.51% from the stock’s current price.

TSE:GAU opened at C$1.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $377.20 million and a PE ratio of -2.87. The company has a current ratio of 26.26, a quick ratio of 26.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Galiano Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.80 and a 12-month high of C$2.80.

Galiano Gold Inc. (GAU.TO) (TSE:GAU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.07. Equities analysts predict that Galiano Gold Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Galiano Gold Inc. (GAU.TO)

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. It operates and manages the Asanko Gold Mine, which is located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020. Galiano Gold Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

