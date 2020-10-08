GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) Shares Down 6.8%

GasLog Ltd (NYSE:GLOG)’s share price traded down 6.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.72 and last traded at $2.73. 598,886 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 965,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.93.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. DNB Markets upgraded GasLog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.70 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. ValuEngine downgraded GasLog from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on GasLog from $4.00 to $3.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GasLog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds downgraded GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $262.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.33.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $158.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.91 million. GasLog had a positive return on equity of 2.00% and a negative net margin of 20.30%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GasLog Ltd will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in GasLog in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in GasLog by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,534 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,171 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. bought a new position in GasLog in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in GasLog in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in GasLog by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,556 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6,216 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.44% of the company’s stock.

About GasLog (NYSE:GLOG)

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. It provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 5, 2019, its owned fleet consisted of 34 LNG carriers, including 25 ships on the water and 9 on order.

