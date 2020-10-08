GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GasLog Partners LP owns, operates and acquires LNG carriers with multi-year charters. The Company charges customers for the transportation of their LNG using its LNG carriers. GasLog Partners LP is based in Monaco. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised GasLog Partners from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on GasLog Partners from $5.50 to $4.25 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. GasLog Partners has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.44.

Shares of GasLog Partners stock opened at $3.47 on Wednesday. GasLog Partners has a fifty-two week low of $1.51 and a fifty-two week high of $20.58. The firm has a market cap of $171.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 3.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.10. GasLog Partners had a positive return on equity of 15.08% and a negative net margin of 16.85%. The company had revenue of $84.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.57 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that GasLog Partners will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in GasLog Partners by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,624 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 6,238 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in GasLog Partners by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in GasLog Partners by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 147,537 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 9,329 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GasLog Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in GasLog Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.86% of the company’s stock.

GasLog Partners Company Profile

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of October 30, 2019, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 158,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Monaco.

