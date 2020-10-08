GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GasLog Partners LP owns, operates and acquires LNG carriers with multi-year charters. The Company charges customers for the transportation of their LNG using its LNG carriers. GasLog Partners LP is based in Monaco. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded GasLog Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on GasLog Partners from $5.50 to $4.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. GasLog Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.44.

Shares of NYSE GLOP opened at $3.47 on Wednesday. GasLog Partners has a 12-month low of $1.51 and a 12-month high of $20.58. The company has a market cap of $171.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.98.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.10. GasLog Partners had a positive return on equity of 15.08% and a negative net margin of 16.85%. The firm had revenue of $84.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.57 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GasLog Partners will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of GasLog Partners by 159.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 38,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 23,600 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of GasLog Partners by 19.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 844,783 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after acquiring an additional 139,200 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of GasLog Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of GasLog Partners by 1,334.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,349 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 13,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.86% of the company’s stock.

GasLog Partners Company Profile

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of October 30, 2019, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 158,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Monaco.

