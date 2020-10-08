Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is a ship owning company. It transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes along shipping routes. The company owned fleet of dry cargo vessels which consists of Capesize, Panamax, Ultramax, Supramax, Handymax and Handysize vessels. Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is based in New York, United States. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on GNK. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.90 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Noble Financial restated a buy rating on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Friday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.44.

NYSE:GNK opened at $7.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.98 and its 200-day moving average is $6.24. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 52-week low of $4.27 and a 52-week high of $11.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $311.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 0.58.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The shipping company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.05. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative net margin of 39.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.70%. The company had revenue of $32.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.54 million. Equities analysts predict that Genco Shipping & Trading will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 16.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,463 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 10.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,389 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 12.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 7.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,549 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,927 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 47.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,383 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290 shares during the period. 79.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

