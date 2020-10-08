Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GERDAU S.A. throughout its 101 years of activities, they are largest long steel producer in Latin America, and have made an important contribution in building the history of the Brazilian industry. Gerdau Group dedicates itself to meeting the growing demands of several dynamic industries involved in the production of goods and in the development of the economy. Gerdau steel is used in construction and industry as well as in the automotive and agricultural sectors. “

Get Gerdau alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on GGB. Bank of America lowered Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded Gerdau from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.00.

GGB stock opened at $3.92 on Tuesday. Gerdau has a twelve month low of $1.65 and a twelve month high of $5.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.71 and its 200-day moving average is $2.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.12.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. Gerdau had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gerdau will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Gerdau during the second quarter worth $260,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Gerdau by 900.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,038,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after buying an additional 934,572 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Gerdau in the second quarter valued at $94,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gerdau in the second quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gerdau in the second quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About Gerdau

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Brazil Operations, North America Operations, South America Operations, and Special Steel Operations. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to construction and manufacturing industries; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

Further Reading: What is meant by a buy rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gerdau (GGB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gerdau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerdau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.