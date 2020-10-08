Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Holdings Trimmed by Martin Capital Partners LLC

Martin Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences accounts for 2.1% of Martin Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 11,676 shares in the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,041,000 after purchasing an additional 5,005 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 10,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 92.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 43,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 20,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $62.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.78 billion, a PE ratio of -261.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.87 and its 200 day moving average is $72.75. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.37 and a 1 year high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. Gilead Sciences had a positive return on equity of 33.59% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.93.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

