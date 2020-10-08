Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Given Sell Rating at Sanford C. Bernstein

Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GVDNY. Baader Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

GVDNY stock opened at $88.21 on Thursday. Givaudan has a twelve month low of $54.12 and a twelve month high of $89.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.84 and its 200-day moving average is $75.17.

About Givaudan

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fragrance and flavor products to the food, beverage, consumer goods, and fragrance and cosmetics industries worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance and Flavour. The Fragrance division provides fragrance ingredients and active beauty products; fine fragrances; and fragrances for use in fabric and personal care, skin and hair care, household, and oral care products.

