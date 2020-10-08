Givaudan’s (GVDNY) “Sell” Rating Reiterated at Goldman Sachs Group

Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on GVDNY. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Givaudan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Givaudan presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Givaudan alerts:

Givaudan stock opened at $88.21 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.84 and its 200-day moving average is $75.17. Givaudan has a 12 month low of $54.12 and a 12 month high of $89.88.

About Givaudan

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fragrance and flavor products to the food, beverage, consumer goods, and fragrance and cosmetics industries worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance and Flavour. The Fragrance division provides fragrance ingredients and active beauty products; fine fragrances; and fragrances for use in fabric and personal care, skin and hair care, household, and oral care products.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Givaudan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Givaudan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.