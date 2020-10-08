Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) Receives $13.80 Consensus PT from Analysts

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.50.

GLP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Global Partners from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Global Partners from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Global Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Global Partners in a research report on Friday, July 17th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Global Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Global Partners by 8.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,824 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Partners in the first quarter valued at about $144,000. Delta Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Global Partners by 38.9% in the first quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 17,817 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Global Partners by 1.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,045,518 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $53,322,000 after purchasing an additional 95,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.73% of the company’s stock.

GLP opened at $13.55 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Global Partners has a 1 year low of $6.30 and a 1 year high of $20.95. The stock has a market cap of $460.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.62.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The energy company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $2.79. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Global Partners had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 0.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Partners will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Global Partners

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states and New York.

