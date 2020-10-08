GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Receives $26.00 Average PT from Analysts

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

GMS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Nomura boosted their target price on shares of GMS from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of GMS from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Nomura Instinet boosted their target price on shares of GMS from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of GMS from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th.

Get GMS alerts:

GMS stock opened at $26.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 45.69 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.34. GMS has a twelve month low of $10.39 and a twelve month high of $32.42.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $802.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.40 million. GMS had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that GMS will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GMS. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of GMS during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in GMS during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in GMS by 136.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in GMS by 132.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in GMS during the 2nd quarter valued at $234,000. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GMS Company Profile

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

See Also: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.