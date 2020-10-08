Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Trading Up 6.6%

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (NYSE:GOL) shares were up 6.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.05 and last traded at $6.79. Approximately 2,568,379 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 1,905,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.37.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOL shares. Raymond James raised shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.38.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 0.71.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The transportation company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.29. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes had a negative return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 32.77%. The business had revenue of $66.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.91 million. As a group, analysts predict that Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,238 shares in the last quarter. Leap Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil and rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

