Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Shares Down 5.4%

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)’s stock price was down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.07 and last traded at $7.19. Approximately 2,000,453 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 1,699,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.60.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GLNG shares. DNB Markets upgraded Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Golar LNG from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.42.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.77 and its 200-day moving average is $7.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The shipping company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Golar LNG had a negative net margin of 68.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. The firm had revenue of $100.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.28 million. Analysts predict that Golar LNG Limited will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLNG. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Golar LNG by 890.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,290 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,756 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Golar LNG by 221.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,639 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 5,955 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

About Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Golar LNG Limited, a midstream liquefied natural gas (LNG) company, engages in the transportation, regasification, and liquefaction of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of LNG projects.

