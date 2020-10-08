Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $0.50 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.37% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Golden Minerals Company is a mining company with a focus on exploration, development, providing mine services, and growth through strategic business transactions. The Company has many exploration projects, primarily located in Argentina, Peru, Chile and Mexico, including the advanced-stage El Quevar project in the Salta Province of northwestern Argentina and the Zacatecas project in Mexico. Currently, Golden Minerals manages the San Cristóbal silver and zinc mine in Bolivia, one of the largest open pit silver, zinc and lead mines and processing facilities in the world. The Company intends to identify and capitalize on other opportunities to earn fees or equity interests in mine development projects or mining operations. Golden Minerals is also actively pursuing growth through strategic opportunities, including acquisitions, joint ventures and asset consolidations. Golden Minerals Company is based in Golden, Colorado. “

AUMN has been the topic of several other research reports. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Golden Minerals in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.00 price target on the stock. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Golden Minerals in a report on Friday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Golden Minerals in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Golden Minerals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $0.88.

Shares of Golden Minerals stock opened at $0.43 on Tuesday. Golden Minerals has a 52-week low of $0.13 and a 52-week high of $0.58.

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 million.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Golden Minerals stock. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Golden Minerals Co (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,524,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 246,735 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC owned approximately 1.40% of Golden Minerals worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Golden Minerals

Golden Minerals Company, an exploration stage company, engages in mining, construction, and exploration of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company owns 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago precious metals mining properties in the State of Durango, Mexico; and the El Quevar advanced silver exploration property in the province of Salta, Argentina.

