GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Trading 5.8% Higher

Shares of GoPro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO) traded up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.09 and last traded at $4.96. 4,772,982 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 3,739,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.69.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of GoPro in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of GoPro in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised GoPro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut GoPro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on GoPro in a report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.76.

The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.14.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $134.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.03 million. GoPro had a negative return on equity of 38.72% and a negative net margin of 10.24%. GoPro’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that GoPro Inc will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GoPro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in GoPro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in GoPro by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 537,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after buying an additional 15,742 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in GoPro by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 859,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,093,000 after buying an additional 43,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in GoPro by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 194,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 3,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.68% of the company’s stock.

GoPro Company Profile (NASDAQ:GPRO)

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers HERO7, a cloud-connected line of camera; Fusion, a waterproof spherical camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a mobile editing app, as well as desktop app for editing options for power users; GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to preview and play back photos and videos, control GoPro cameras, and share content; and Karma Grip, a handheld or body-mountable camera stabilizer that capture zero-shake smooth video.

