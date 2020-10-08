Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Price Target Increased to $70.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.82% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GDOT. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Green Dot from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $34.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Green Dot from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.36.

Get Green Dot alerts:

Shares of GDOT stock opened at $61.50 on Thursday. Green Dot has a 1 year low of $14.20 and a 1 year high of $63.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.74 and a beta of 1.07.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. Green Dot had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $316.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Green Dot will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $25,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 66,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,435,366.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Bibelheimer sold 9,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $595,943.49. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,173,406.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,262 shares of company stock valued at $926,554 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in Green Dot during the 1st quarter valued at $125,934,000. No Street GP LP boosted its position in shares of Green Dot by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. No Street GP LP now owns 2,240,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,939,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Green Dot by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,629,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,379,000 after acquiring an additional 79,111 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Green Dot by 618.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 939,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,847,000 after buying an additional 808,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenhouse Funds LLLP lifted its position in Green Dot by 51.8% in the second quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 724,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,534,000 after buying an additional 247,046 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.