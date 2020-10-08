Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Supervielle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th.

Get Grupo Supervielle alerts:

NYSE SUPV opened at $1.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $153.45 million, a PE ratio of 2.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.26 and its 200 day moving average is $2.22. Grupo Supervielle has a fifty-two week low of $1.28 and a fifty-two week high of $4.24.

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $251.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.52 million. Grupo Supervielle had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 4.59%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Grupo Supervielle will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUPV. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 84.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 342,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 157,224 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Supervielle in the second quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Supervielle in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Supervielle Company Profile

Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides various banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, Consumer, Insurance, and Mutual Fund Administration and Other segments. It offers savings accounts, time and demand deposits, and checking accounts; personal loans, mortgage loans, unsecured loans, pledge loans; car loans, loans with special facilities for project and working capital financing; leasing, bank guarantees for tenants, salary advances, domestic and international factoring, international guarantees and letters of credit, payroll payment plans, credit cards, debit cards, and financial services and investments such as mutual funds and guarantees.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Supervielle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Supervielle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.