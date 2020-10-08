Guess' Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:GES)

Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 4,691 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 170% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,737 call options.

GES has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on Guess' from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Guess' from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guess' from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut Guess' from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Guess' presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

GES opened at $13.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $879.73 million, a P/E ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 1.74. Guess' has a 12-month low of $3.64 and a 12-month high of $23.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Guess' (NYSE:GES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.57. The company had revenue of $398.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.82 million. Guess' had a negative return on equity of 4.08% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. Guess'’s quarterly revenue was down 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Guess' will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 15th. Guess'’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.03%.

In other Guess' news, CEO Carlos Alberini bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,017,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,178,106.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 34.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Guess' by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 328,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after acquiring an additional 4,706 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Guess' by 206.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 153,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 103,000 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in Guess' by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 22,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 6,455 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Guess' by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 52,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Guess' by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.61% of the company’s stock.

Guess' Company Profile

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

