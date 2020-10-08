Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $19.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing a novel class of T cell engagers which harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. Using its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct(TM) platform, they are developing a pipeline of novel T cell engagers, focused on the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

HARP has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 14th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.63.

Harpoon Therapeutics stock opened at $17.68 on Wednesday. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $10.27 and a 12-month high of $25.02. The company has a market capitalization of $444.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.85.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.04). Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 62.20% and a negative net margin of 571.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 97.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. 80.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead TriTAC product candidate is HPN424 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

