Head to Head Comparison: Cereplast (OTCMKTS:CERPQ) vs. Avient (OTCMKTS:AVNT)

Cereplast (OTCMKTS:CERPQ) and Avient (NYSE:AVNT) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Cereplast and Avient, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cereplast 0 0 0 0 N/A Avient 0 0 3 0 3.00

Avient has a consensus target price of $36.33, indicating a potential upside of 12.28%. Given Avient’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Avient is more favorable than Cereplast.

Profitability

This table compares Cereplast and Avient’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cereplast N/A N/A N/A Avient 21.01% 10.78% 3.57%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.7% of Avient shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Cereplast shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Avient shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cereplast and Avient’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cereplast N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Avient $2.86 billion 1.03 $588.60 million $1.69 19.15

Avient has higher revenue and earnings than Cereplast.

Volatility and Risk

Cereplast has a beta of 1.95, indicating that its stock price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avient has a beta of 1.74, indicating that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Avient beats Cereplast on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cereplast

Cereplast, Inc. develops and commercializes bio-based resins. It provides Cereplast Compostables resins, which are compostable, bio-based, and ecologically sound substitutes for petroleum-based plastics targeting compostable bags, single-use food service products, and packaging applications. The company also offers Cereplast Sustainables resins, including Cereplast Hybrid resins that replace up to 55% of the petroleum content in conventional plastics with bio-based materials, such as industrial starches sourced from plants that are used in automotive, consumer goods, consumer electronics, medical, packaging, and construction markets; and Cereplast Algae Plastic resins, which transforms algae into bioplastics. Its compostable and sustainable resins are used in injection molding, thermoforming, blown films, blow molding, extrusion for profiles, and extrusion coating. The company was formerly known as Biocorp North America Inc. and changed its name to Cereplast, Inc. in March 2005. Cereplast, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Seymour, Indiana. On March 27, 2014, the voluntary petition of Cereplast, Inc. for reorganization under Chapter 11 was converted to Chapter 7. It had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on February 10, 2014.Cereplast, Inc. is in Liquidation.

About Avient

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions. The Specialty Engineered Materials segment provides specialty polymer formulations, services, and solutions for designers, assemblers, and processors of thermoplastic materials; and long glass and carbon fiber technology, and thermoset and thermoplastic composites. The Distribution segment distributes approximately 4,000 grades of engineering and commodity grade resins to custom injection molders and extruders. The company sells its products through direct sales personnel, distributors, and commissioned sales agents. The company was formerly known as PolyOne Corporation and changed its name to Avient Corporation in June 2020. Avient Corporation was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Avon Lake, Ohio.

