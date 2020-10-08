Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)’s stock price dropped 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.01 and last traded at $5.02. Approximately 10,638,979 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 10,363,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.29.

HL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Hecla Mining from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Hecla Mining from $4.25 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.52.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.00, a PEG ratio of 49.62 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 8.51% and a negative return on equity of 1.21%. The company had revenue of $166.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hecla Mining will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Terry V. Rogers sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total value of $208,600.00. Also, VP David C. Sienko sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $450,750.00. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Hecla Mining by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 412,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 28,100 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Hecla Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Hecla Mining by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 59,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 19,924 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in Hecla Mining by 432.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 270,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 219,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Hecla Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.58% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties worldwide. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk flotation concentrates to custom smelters and brokers; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

