HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) PT Set at €64.00 by Citigroup

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) has been given a €64.00 ($75.29) price target by investment analysts at Citigroup in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.58% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Independent Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. HeidelbergCement currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €60.31 ($70.95).

Shares of HEI opened at €54.90 ($64.59) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is €52.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is €46.92. HeidelbergCement has a 52-week low of €29.00 ($34.12) and a 52-week high of €70.02 ($82.38).

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company offers cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also provides natural stone aggregates, comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

