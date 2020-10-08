Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by UBS Group in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heineken from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays lowered shares of Heineken from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.
HEINY opened at $46.88 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.65. Heineken has a 52-week low of $37.43 and a 52-week high of $57.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 0.80.
About Heineken
Heineken N.V. engages in brewing and selling beer and cider. The company operates through Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe; Americas; Asia Pacific; and Europe segments. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and other beverages. The company offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Tecate, Red Stripe, Kruovice, Birra Morett, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.
