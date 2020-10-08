Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by UBS Group in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heineken from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays lowered shares of Heineken from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

HEINY opened at $46.88 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.65. Heineken has a 52-week low of $37.43 and a 52-week high of $57.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 0.80.

About Heineken

Heineken N.V. engages in brewing and selling beer and cider. The company operates through Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe; Americas; Asia Pacific; and Europe segments. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and other beverages. The company offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Tecate, Red Stripe, Kruovice, Birra Morett, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

