Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.00.

HLF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised their target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Argus upgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Cfra raised shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th.

NYSE HLF opened at $50.52 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.16. Herbalife Nutrition has a 52-week low of $20.73 and a 52-week high of $52.89. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 1.11.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 120.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 14,722,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $717,698,718.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Carmona sold 9,558 shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total transaction of $479,142.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,765.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 9,412.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,952,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911,157 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 115.1% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,342,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,016 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 46.6% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,451,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,318,000 after acquiring an additional 461,451 shares during the last quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 20.4% during the first quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,425,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,566,000 after acquiring an additional 241,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 2.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,389,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,511,000 after acquiring an additional 34,769 shares during the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. develops and sells nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides science-based products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

