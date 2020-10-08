Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Shares Down 5.6% Following Analyst Downgrade

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)’s stock price traded down 5.6% during trading on Tuesday after Zacks Investment Research lowered their price target on the stock to $39.50. The stock traded as low as $45.15 and last traded at $45.86. 654,860 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 518,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.58.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, BofA Securities upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.58.

In related news, Director Terrance G. Finley sold 30,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total value of $1,029,838.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,698.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Terrance G. Finley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $186,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,927 shares of company stock valued at $1,274,237. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hibbett Sports during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,034,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Hibbett Sports by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 327,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,858,000 after acquiring an additional 152,352 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Hibbett Sports during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,593,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Hibbett Sports by 86.4% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 255,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,359,000 after acquiring an additional 118,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hibbett Sports during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,333,000.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.51. The stock has a market cap of $795.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.66.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 28th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $1.80. The firm had revenue of $441.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.43 million. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business’s revenue was up 74.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, sports equipment, and related accessories. The company also operates Hibbett.com, an e-commerce Website. It operates approximately 1,100 stores under the Hibbett Sports and City Gear names primarily in small and mid-sized communities in the United States.

