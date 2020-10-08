Hikari Power Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Hikari Power Ltd lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,750 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp accounts for approximately 0.8% of Hikari Power Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Hikari Power Ltd’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $6,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 28.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

USB stock opened at $38.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.36 and a twelve month high of $61.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.02. The stock has a market cap of $58.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.10.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on USB. ValuEngine upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.31.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

