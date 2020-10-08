Hikari Power Ltd Buys 1,550 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Hikari Power Ltd boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.8% of Hikari Power Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Hikari Power Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 8,130 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 245,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,159,000 after purchasing an additional 85,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southern Wealth Management LLP raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter.

VOO stock opened at $313.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $310.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $283.60. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $200.55 and a 1-year high of $329.67.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

