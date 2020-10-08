Hikari Power Ltd Cuts Position in Alpine Immune Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALPN)

Hikari Power Ltd lessened its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALPN) by 79.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the period. Hikari Power Ltd’s holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $529,000. Institutional investors own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

ALPN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alpine Immune Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Alpine Immune Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Alpine Immune Sciences from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from $10.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alpine Immune Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of ALPN stock opened at $8.92 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. Alpine Immune Sciences Inc has a 1 year low of $2.05 and a 1 year high of $15.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 1.18.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $0.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 million. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative net margin of 1,120.46% and a negative return on equity of 125.54%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alpine Immune Sciences Inc will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

Alpine Immune Sciences Company Profile

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202, a programmed cell death protein ligand 1 (PD-L1)/cytotoxic T-lymphocyte associated protein 4 (CTLA-4) antagonist with PD-L1 dependent CD28 costimulation for the treatment of cancer.

