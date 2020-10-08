Hikari Power Ltd Has $156,000 Stock Holdings in Akari Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:AKTX)

Hikari Power Ltd decreased its holdings in Akari Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:AKTX) by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,410,281 shares during the period. Hikari Power Ltd owned about 0.57% of Akari Therapeutics worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AKTX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Akari Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Akari Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Akari Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $654,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AKTX. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Akari Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akari Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd.

Shares of AKTX stock opened at $1.88 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.84. Akari Therapeutics PLC has a 1 year low of $0.87 and a 1 year high of $2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.38.

Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Akari Therapeutics PLC will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akari Therapeutics Profile

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of treatments for a range of rare and orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Coversin, a second-generation complement inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, guillain barré syndrome, and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome.

