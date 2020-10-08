Hikari Power Ltd Has $43.01 Million Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Hikari Power Ltd boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,829,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,400 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company makes up approximately 5.5% of Hikari Power Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Hikari Power Ltd’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $43,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 328.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,590,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,122,000 after buying an additional 4,285,323 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,766,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,878,204 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 99.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,574,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282,050 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 27.0% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,678,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908,997 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 410.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,443,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768,582 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WFC has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.21.

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $24.81 on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $54.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.11. The company has a market capitalization of $102.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a P/E/G ratio of 125.04 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.50). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $17.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

