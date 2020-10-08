Hikari Power Ltd Invests $72,000 in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)

Hikari Power Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADMA. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in ADMA Biologics by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 109,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 5,492 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in ADMA Biologics by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 6,136 shares in the last quarter. Old Well Partners LLC boosted its stake in ADMA Biologics by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Old Well Partners LLC now owns 22,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 6,975 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in ADMA Biologics by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 9,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in ADMA Biologics by 104.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 9,838 shares in the last quarter. 56.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on ADMA shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub lowered ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on ADMA Biologics from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Oppenheimer started coverage on ADMA Biologics in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.25.

ADMA stock opened at $2.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $221.06 million, a P/E ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.96. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.45 and a twelve month high of $5.25. The company has a quick ratio of 6.75, a current ratio of 11.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.42 and a 200-day moving average of $2.79.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $7.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.29 million. ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 104.32% and a negative net margin of 164.90%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jerrold B. Grossman bought 10,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.89 per share, for a total transaction of $29,478.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 45,500 shares of company stock valued at $121,386. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical and specialty immunoglobulin company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB, which is indicated for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

