Hikari Power Ltd Makes New $93,000 Investment in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI)

Hikari Power Ltd purchased a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 25,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 156,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 16,693 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,847 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 211,395 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 4,014 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 54,320 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,876 shares in the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BioDelivery Sciences International alerts:

Shares of BDSI stock opened at $3.83 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market cap of $386.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.60 and a beta of 0.53. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $7.21.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $36.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.27 million. BioDelivery Sciences International had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 17.84%. On average, research analysts anticipate that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub lowered BioDelivery Sciences International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.97.

In other BioDelivery Sciences International news, Director Mark A. Sirgo sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total value of $948,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,206,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,716,890.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director W. Mark Watson sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total value of $67,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 217,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,128,794.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About BioDelivery Sciences International

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.

See Also: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI).

Receive News & Ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.