Hikari Power Ltd Sells 6,000 Shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

Hikari Power Ltd trimmed its stake in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 16.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Hikari Power Ltd’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 723,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,075,000 after buying an additional 169,483 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 907,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,950,000 after purchasing an additional 42,090 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $337,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,623,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,632,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,964,000 after purchasing an additional 205,731 shares in the last quarter. 58.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $30.84 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.10. Kraft Heinz Co has a 52 week low of $19.99 and a 52 week high of $36.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.70 billion, a PE ratio of -205.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.04.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.68% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is 56.14%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KHC. Deutsche Bank raised Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Piper Sandler raised Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet cut Kraft Heinz from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.15.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

Read More: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.