Hikari Power Ltd Trims Holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX)

Hikari Power Ltd trimmed its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) by 50.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Hikari Power Ltd’s holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 332,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 37,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 9,124 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 99,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 10,225 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 37.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ALDX shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aldeyra Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.93.

Aldeyra Therapeutics stock opened at $7.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $279.32 million, a P/E ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 14.52, a quick ratio of 14.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.86 and a 200-day moving average of $4.89. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc has a 52 week low of $1.48 and a 52 week high of $8.05.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.09. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

