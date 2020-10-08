Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HGV. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $22.50 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

Shares of HGV opened at $22.79 on Tuesday. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 1-year low of $8.28 and a 1-year high of $36.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 8.09 and a quick ratio of 5.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.08.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.02). Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The company had revenue of $123.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Hilton Grand Vacations’s revenue was down 72.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HGV. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the first quarter worth about $79,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 6,917.0% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 6,917 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 89.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,264 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, and operates vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

