Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Purchased by Martin Capital Partners LLC

Martin Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,425 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for 2.2% of Martin Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Capital World Investors grew its position in Honeywell International by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 24,461,672 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,272,727,000 after purchasing an additional 5,361,064 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,356,336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,208,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,715 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at $28,368,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,435,989 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $593,495,000 after purchasing an additional 714,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 645.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 586,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $84,788,000 after purchasing an additional 507,688 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.95, for a total value of $3,279,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,677 shares in the company, valued at $32,900,994.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $166.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Sunday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $150.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.61.

Honeywell International stock opened at $171.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $120.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $164.71 and its 200 day moving average is $147.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.08 and a 12-month high of $184.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 29.93%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 44.12%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

See Also: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.