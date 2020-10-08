Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Sold by Kwmg LLC

Kwmg LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,651 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 441 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 26,888 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after purchasing an additional 5,360 shares in the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,323,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 707,491 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $94,654,000 after acquiring an additional 12,788 shares during the last quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at about $19,724,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,435,989 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $593,495,000 after acquiring an additional 714,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.95, for a total value of $3,279,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,677 shares in the company, valued at $32,900,994.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $163.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Sunday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.61.

Honeywell International stock opened at $171.55 on Thursday. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $101.08 and a one year high of $184.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $164.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.72. The company has a market cap of $120.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.11. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 16.94%. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.12%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

