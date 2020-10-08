Houston American Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) Shares Up 6.5%

Shares of Houston American Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) shot up 6.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.78 and last traded at $1.63. 3,480,790 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 162% from the average session volume of 1,329,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.53.

Houston American Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Houston American Energy stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Houston American Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 350,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned 0.40% of Houston American Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Houston American Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA)

Houston American Energy Corp., an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and condensate from properties located principally in the Texas Permian Basin and Gulf Coast areas of the United States and South America. Its oil and gas properties are located primarily in the South American country of Colombia; and in the onshore Gulf Coast region of Texas and Louisiana.

