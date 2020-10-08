Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM)’s share price traded down 5.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.17 and last traded at $4.20. 752,107 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 1,456,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.46.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. TD Securities raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $1.75 to $3.90 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hudbay Minerals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.54.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 2.68.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The mining company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 37.79% and a negative return on equity of 7.04%. The firm had revenue of $208.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.0075 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is presently -5.26%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the second quarter valued at $41,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 107.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,617 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 12,230 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 75.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,099 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 12,040 shares during the period. Finally, ARP Americas LP acquired a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the second quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors own 64.26% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

