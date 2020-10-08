Hydro One (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) Lifted to “Outperform” at Raymond James

Hydro One (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) was upgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on HRNNF. CIBC increased their price target on Hydro One from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Hydro One from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. TD Securities cut Hydro One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Hydro One from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Hydro One has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

OTCMKTS:HRNNF opened at $21.82 on Tuesday. Hydro One has a 52 week low of $15.10 and a 52 week high of $21.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.47.

About Hydro One

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other Business. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission network and 123,000 circuit kilometers of low-voltage distribution network; and 308 transmission stations.

